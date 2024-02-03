Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 3, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We’ve had two episodes in a row, so it makes a ton of sense to wonder about a third.

So are we going to get it? Absolutely we want it, but that does not mean that it is actually going to happen. Luckily, in this case it 100% will! We will be seeing the late-night sketch show back in a handful of hours with an installment hosted by none other than Ayo Edebiri, who you may know otherwise for some of her work on The Bear. She is tremendously talented and by virtue of that, we tend to think that we’re going to have a really fun 90-minute episode.

Is there a chance that we see another cast member from the culinary comedy come on board? Well, this is where we should note that Abby Elliott a.k.a. Sugar is a former cast member. We also tend to think that Jeremy Allen White would make for a pretty fun appearance, as well, but we don’t want to have expectations that are overly inflated.

Speaking of cameos, don’t be altogether shocked in the event we see musical guest Jennifer Lopez turn up in a sketch or two. She’s absolutely done it before and by virtue of that, we know that she could be ridiculously funny here again. This is the last episode before the Super Bowl, so of course it would be great if we get something themed around the big game.

One other thing to watch out for tonight

The announcement of the next host! We know that there’s no installment on February 10, but there’s a chance that another run of 2-3 episodes could kick off a little bit closer to the end of the month.

