True Detective: Night Country episode 4: A way to catch up

For those of you who are not aware True Detective: Night Country episode 4 is coming to HBO this weekend — are you a little behind? Have you not watched it as of yet? Well, there is a good way to get more immersed in the story now!

Early Friday, the folks over at HBO and Max decided to post the full premiere episode for this season, which you can watch over here. This is a chance to dive head-first into the mystery that surrounds Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, which we would say is absolutely fantastic so far.

Has there been some criticism here and there of the show? Sure, but some of it seems to be rooted in bad faith or because it’s different. Other parts may be justified. Personally, though, we tend to think that this is one of the most fascinating and layered batch of episodes since the very start of the franchise. It has certainly been dark and twisted, but there have also been great opportunities to learn more about a particular setting, one surrounded in near-constant darkness. Jodie Foster and Kali Reis have also been nothing short of fantastic.

So far, the ratings for the first three episodes of the series have increased week after week. It remains to be seen if they can keep this up, but we’re hopeful. Why wouldn’t we be at this point? The only thing that’s tricky when analyzing ratings in particular is that Max doesn’t release their part of the equation.

In the end, the worst thing about Night Country is that unfortunately, it is going to be a pretty short watch — there are only six episodes here, meaning that we are already close to the end of the raod.

