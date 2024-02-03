Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 4 video: A body in the pool?

As we prepare to check out Monsieur Spade season 1 episode 4 on AMC this weekend, let’s just say there is another problem that Sam Spade is going to be dealing with.

So, what is the central problem going to be the for the title character this time? Let’s just that yet another dead body is going to surface — this time in a most inopportune place.

If you head over to the link here, you can see what we’re talking about courtesy of a new sneak peek. In this, you can see that a dead body has found itself somewhat into Sam Spade’s pool and because of that, there are some more questions when it comes to how they got there, who is responsible, and whether or not Sam has too many people almost constantly around. At this point, you’ve got the likes of painter/spy George, George’s mother, Teresa, Henri (who is looking after and/or being super creepy around Teresa), and then also Sam Spade himself. How many of these people can really be trusted? We already know that some of them cannot — that is something that is abundantly clear at this particular point in time.

Given that we are at the halfway point in the story at this point, we do tend to think that things are going to be getting all the more intense. Does this mean that we’re about to learn something more about Philippe, or why the mysterious boy is so important? At the very least, these are things that we’re pining to get more information on, and soon.

Of course, we also still need to get more info on the other side of the episode 3 cliffhanger. Obviously Sam survives, but what was going on there?

