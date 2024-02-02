The Mandalorian creator, Pedro Pascal mourn Carl Weathers

Following the sad and stunning news of Carl Weathers’ passing earlier today, the entire entertainment world is in mourning. In particular, within this piece we have tributes from one of his most-recent efforts in The Mandalorian.

In addition to lending his on-camera talents to the Disney+ series as Greef Karga, Weathers also directing multiple episodes behind the scenes. He had a keen awareness of what creator Jon Favreau wanted from this world, and was happy to enjoy passion and power into so many scenes.

In a statement today posted to the official Star Wars website, here is what Favreau himself had to say:

“I am heartbroken by this devastating loss … He was a hero from my childhood who I was lucky enough to meet and then had the amazing good fortune to work with. He had the energy and curiosity of a young man paired with the wisdom that his rich life and career afforded him. My heart goes out to his family and countless admirers.”

Meanwhile, series star Pedro Pascal posted an image of Weathers alongside the caption “words fail,” where Katee Sackhoff (who plays Bo-Katan on the series) shared the following tribute of her own:

“There are no words. I’m in complete shock. Carl and I found a friendship off camera bonding over our love of the PNW and the importance of family. He was so proud of his family. Brendan Wayne said it best…never did I ever meet a guy who seemed like he would live forever. Rest in Peace my friend. I hope you’ve found your plot of land again.”

We do tend to believe that the greater Star Wars tribute will offer up a larger tribute to the actor in due time, as he brought such kindness to this world and beyond that, attracted a whole new generation of fans. He had the rare distinction of being in several franchises over the decades, and was loved by such a wide array of different people.

Our thoughts continue to go out to everyone who loved Weathers during this difficult time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

