Call the Midwife season 13 episode 5 promo: The seaside trip

This weekend you are going to have a chance in order to see Call the Midwife season 13 episode 5 officially arrive on BBC One. So, what story is center stage here?

Well, the first thing that we should actually say here is not altogether complicated: There’s a big trip to the beach coming! This is something being brought on in part by none other than Violet, who is working to help increase the overall happiness for everyone in Poplar.

It does feel like this is one of those stories that could bring us a good bit of escapism and we’re happy about that. However, at the same time, we do tend to think that there’s a chance we are going to be able to see a few different twists and turns transpire. Why? That’s mostly just the nature of the best with this show. We’ve seen it happen a ton of times over the years and by virtue of that, we are going to into this with some pretty specific expectations.

Of course, beyond just this trip, we also tend to think there’s a chance we are going to be able to see some emotional deliveries and also some real struggles at the same time. This is a show that is going to continue to balance these things out as they often have in the past.

Two characters to be worried about in general…

Let’s just go ahead and say that both Shelagh and Dr. Turner could be facing some pretty enormous challenges in the near future. It’s something that may have been set up in one way during the Christmas Special, and it will continue to pay off here as we move forward.

Related – Be sure to get some more news all about Call the Midwife right now

Where do you think we are going to see things go entering Call the Midwife season 13 episode 5?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to get some other updates as we move forward.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







