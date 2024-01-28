Call the Midwife season 13 episode 5 spoilers: A trip to the beach

As you prepare to see Call the Midwife season 13 episode 5 on BBC One next week, are you ready for another big change? Well, let’s just say that Violet has a new role as Mayor, and we do think that she’s going to take that seriously.

So now that she has this title, what is she going to do with it? Well, one thing is to try and come up with some clever new ideas and initiatives to better shape the community. This includes working on a trip to the beach, something that sounds fun and like a great opportunity to build a community!

Are things going to work out exactly the way in which she’d hope? Well, not so much, but that is a part of the equation when it comes to politics a lot of the time. It’s really all about how you are able to roll with the punches and shake things up if need to be.

For a few more details now on what’s ahead, go ahead and check out the full Call the Midwife season 13 episode 5 synopsis below:

It’s the summer of 1969, and excitement fills the air as Violet prepares for the inaugural beach excursion – her first key event since becoming mayor.

Despite the terrible weather at the beach, everyone is having a good time. Yet the atmosphere quickly changes when Lindy goes into labour. Nurse Crane and Miss Higgins drive Lindy back to the maternity home. But, despite a straightforward birth, Lindy and her partner Melvin are shocked by a rare diagnosis.

Meanwhile, following a serious incident involving May at the beach, Dr Turner and Shelagh are blindsided when May’s future with them is called into question.

While it does feel like we’re going to get a lot of fun moments over the course of the episode, there is clearly a lot of drama, as well. We are worried about what’s going to happen here with May, mostly because this has been a real rollercoaster for her and the Turner family ever since the Christmas Special.

What do you most want to see moving into Call the Midwife season 13 episode 5?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates down the line.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







