Big Little Lies season 3: Who else is open to return?

We don’t think that it comes as much of a shock at this point, but there is some clear interest in Big Little Lies season 3. Not only that, but some ideas are being bounced around behind the scenes!

Our hope is that at some point this year, we are going to get some sort of news about the future, even if we know that HBO tends to take their time with projects like this. Given that the network has a great library of programs already, they don’t need a third season. They aren’t going to be super-eager to bring it back unless they have a particularly great concept.

We know that there is interest from Nicole Kidman and some others? So what about Kathryn Newton? She’s becoming a rising star since her time on the show, and she told The Hollywood Reporter that she would be more than happy to come back and honor the late Jean-Marc Vallée:

Yes, absolutely [I would love to return]. Jean-Marc changed my life. He was a life-changer and a rockstar. He called me “a rockstar.” I think that show was the best project I’ve ever done. It changed TV in a lot of ways. There’s been so many amazing TV shows since Big Little Lies with the same influence as cinema. So I would definitely go back. To work with those women again? Yes. I would jump, too. I would be there. So, call me. I’m waiting for my call. Let’s go.

Ultimately, let’s just wait and see what happens here! We do tend to think that there’s a lot of potential, but for now, we’re just filing this show with the Game of Thrones – Jon Snow spin-off. It would be cool of it happens and yet, we don’t want to view anything is 100% a guarantee.

Related – Read more all about what HBO is saying about Big Little Lies season 3 now

Are you still hoping to see Big Little Lies season 3 down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







