The Irrational season 1 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Cheating Life’ details

As many of you may know at this point, The Irrational season 1 episode 9 is going to be coming to NBC on Monday night. The title here is “Cheating Life,” so what lies ahead when it comes to the story?

Well, if you saw the promo already for what lies ahead here, then you know a little bit about what lies ahead here. A big part of the story here is going to revolve around an incident that happens during a livestream. Was this an accident, or a full-on crime? Well, one of the things that we know about Alec in particular is that he can see and understand cases when almost no one else can, and that is going to be the foundation of this story as well. This is, at the very least, a big part of what we are prepared to see here.

Rest assured, though, the case won’t be the only noteworthy part of this story, as there are going to be a few other twists and turns on the way!

Below, you can see the full The Irrational season 1 episode 9 synopsis with more insight all about what lies ahead:

02/05/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : After witnessing a hit and run during a friend’s livestream, Alec and Kylie aim to prove it wasn’t an accident. As Marisa and Jace continue their investigation into the church bombing, they turn their sights on a prominent senator. TV-14

Our hope here is that beyond just the case, there will at least be some stuff that carries over here to the penultimate story of the season. Shouldn’t that happen to some degree? We’d at least push for it! We know that there’s a season 2 already and with that, you don’t want to give us all the answers right away. Yet, we do think there is value in getting some.

