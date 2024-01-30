The Irrational season 1 episode 9: Death on a live stream?

Next week on NBC you are going to see The Irrational season 1 episode 9 take place — so what is going to be at the center of it?

By Alec’s own admission, he is someone who tends to take on the sort of cases that don’t make a whole lot of sense. Absolutely, this one is going to fit the bill. It is something that is pretty modern and/or topical, given that we are dealing with a shocking death that is, in some ways, centered around a live stream. What actually happened here? Is Jesse L. Martin’s character going to be able to figure this out?

Well, the promo for “Cheating Life” that aired tonight brought some of this to the forefront. The victim was apparently taken out while recording themselves, and this poses a serious risk for a murderer. If you make a wrong move, everyone is going to see you. Why run that risk? How much trouble are you going to get yourselves into? These are huge things that you should be wondering, and we know that Alec is as well.

Sure, this may be a standard case-of-the-week in some ways, don’t rule out still the chances that there are a few surprises or teases that are set up here to be paid off down the road. An important thing to recall at this point is that there are only three episodes on the show moving forward this season, which is to suggest that things are going to be moving pretty darn quickly and that absolutely, you need to be prepared for that.

Alas, NBC has not released an official synopsis for this upcoming episode yet — be assured, that is something that we hope we do get here in due time.

