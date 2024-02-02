Criminal Record season 1 episode 6: A ‘Beehive’ showdown

Next week is going to bring us Criminal Record season 1 episode 6 and of course, there is a lot we are anticipating with it. By the end of this story (titled “Beehive”), we are going to be a good three-quarters into the season!

So what does that mean? Well, let’s just go ahead and say this: June Lenker and Daniel Hegarty are going to face off in some capacity … the real question is just how that is going to happen.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more CRIMINAL RECORD videos!

If you head over to the official press site for the series, you can see that Cush Jumbo and Peter Capaldi are going to be spending some time together (again) within a scene. The question here, of course, becomes the reasoning before it, especially with June starting to get closer and closer to some sort of truth.

If there is one thing that we should keep our eyes peeled for at the moment beyond all others, we would say that it has a lot to do with Daniel’s daughter Lisa. We know that Sonya has someone watching him, and we already saw him linked to the drug suppliers. If all of this is connected further to the daughter, then it would provide possible leverage. Is the idea of targeting someone innocent in all of this unseemly? You can argue that but at the same time, you could say that and then some about June’s son being arrested? This is a show full of dark twists and surprises, and we are prepared for almost anything to happen through that lens.

Do we think that June will still be on Daniel’s heels at the end of this episode? It is possible, but her investigation may not go according to plan.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Criminal Record right now, including what else is next

What do you most want to see moving into Criminal Record season 1 episode 6 over at Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







