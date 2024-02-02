Community movie: Donald Glover offers script update

For those who have not heard as of yet, there is a Community movie on the way; however, we may be waiting a while to see it. This is one of many projects that has been pushed back due to some of the industry strikes of last year. Now, it is really a matter of getting most of the core cast back together at the same time — even if this is not an extremely long shoot, that is still a difficult thing to do.

We do recognize that for a lot of people out there, the big question was whether or not Dan Harmon could get Donald Glover back as Troy Barnes — and (fingers crossed) it still appears that is going to happen! Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while promoting Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the actor noted that “It’s really just a schedule thing [but] I’m in [on the movie] … I’m all in.”

Meanwhile, Glover was told that the script has already been completed for the project, but he hasn’t had a chance to read it as of yet.

One of the things that is so interesting about this movie is simply just how much mystery does exist around it. We are sure that there will be a few absurdist moments in the Peacock project and yet, also something that feels warm and nostalgic at other points. There is something about the season 6 finale that was deeply profound, one where Jeff Winger realized that he would be one of the last people in the study group at Greendale — despite being one of the last people who ever wanted to be there.

We’re ready to dive into this world again, and for this six-seasons-and-a-movie prophecy to be fulfilled after such an incredibly long time waiting.

