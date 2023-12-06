Community movie: Joel McHale hopes for 2024 premiere

There are few projects out there we are looking forward to on the same level as the upcoming Community movie at Peacock. After all, it serves as the perfect culmination of the entire series, which has been off the air for some time.

Unfortunately, there’s still that big question as to when things are actually going to premiere. What’s going on when it comes to production? Speaking to TV Insider while promoting the upcoming House of Villains, here is some of what Joel McHale a.k.a. Jeff Winger had to say:

Obviously, the strike put us on hold as we were going to shoot it last summer. Basically, we need to coordinate the schedules, but my guess is it will be next summer when we get back to it. This is all a guess, but I think it will be next summer. I know when the strike ended it became a waterfall of everyone rushing back to work. That’s my guess. I hope it’s not any later than that because it would be great if they could get the movie out for the holidays next year. But, again, this is all speculation.

We do think that it’s going to happen, but ultimately, scheduling will be a big challenge since a lot of these actors have other projects. The good thing is that a lot of the original cast (minus Chevy Chase for obvious reasons) has signed on to be a part of it in some way. We are especially eager to see Donald Glover back as Troy Barnes — he’s gone on to become a big star and yet, at the same time we know he still has a lot of affection for this show. Just remember his presence at the table read that was done during the global health crisis, the one where Pedro Pascal cracked up trying to read Walton Goggins’ lines.

