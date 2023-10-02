Community movie: Darn Harmon discusses pressure of project

The Community movie is very much still set to happen on Peacock at some point down the road — even if we’ll be waiting for a while. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have delayed the start of production, but of course the most important thing is that everyone gets some sort of fair deal. Good news has already come in the direction of the writers. Now, we have to wait and see if the actors manage to get something similar.

So what is it that we can say in the interim here? Well, let’s just say that everything is somewhat of an ongoing process when it comes to crafting the story. Creator Dan Harmon is still tinkering with things, trying to ensure that the story is perfect when the movie does happen. Of course, there are a number of challenges that come with that, especially in terms of nailing a project that people love so much.

In speaking on the matter further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is some of what he had to say:

“I hate to say how terrified I am to do it wrong, because there’s a part of me that knows that that fear cannot possibly result in a good thing … And you’re not going to get anywhere doing an impression of what you think you should do or what you think they want, but I really don’t want to do it wrong, and it is truly terrifying. But then I’m holding on to the hope that being honest with myself about how scared I am is at least a way to break the cycle.”

Now, the hope is that the majority of the cast will still be able to do the movie when the dust settles! Everyone is very much busy, and there is no denying that schedules are going to change once the SAG-AFTRA strike is over.

