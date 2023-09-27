Community movie: Dan Harmon still working on script

We know that at some point, we are going to have a chance to see the Community movie arrive on Peacock. It is mostly a matter of when — and then also, when the story is ready to go.

For a good chunk of the spring and summer, the story had to be put on hold due to the WGA strike — while that is now over, the SAG-AFTRA strike continues. Once that is done (which will hopefully come via a fair deal in the next few weeks), the next order of business is going to be getting the schedules of all of the different cast members on the same page. Several people on this show including Donald Glover, Joel McHale, Alison Brie, and more, have gone on to be extremely successful and have a number of other gigs. Finding a way to bring everyone back is not an easy thing to do.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in a new feature, show creator Dan Harmon (who has grown increasingly private over the past few years) made it clear that he is still working on the story, and he is committed to getting it perfect before anyone gets on set:

“I don’t want these now-superstar people, like Emmy-winning Donald Glover, who are bothering to gather out of loyalty to this thing, to come back and once again be getting blue pages run down by an intern that totally contradict what they spent all night memorizing … I want to have a veneer of, ‘Here’s your reward.’ I don’t want them to go, like, ‘Oh, he’s learned nothing, he’s treating us like cattle again.’”

Harmon appears to be referencing here the super-chaotic nature of the original show, which included incredibly long hours for the bulk of its run. While the original Community was beloved, he concedes that he was not always a great boss behind the scenes. That is something he claims he has learned from:

“I used to think it was part of the job to have your toothbrush at the office and that a good employee did the same and you tried to reward that person with an Emmy or a credit that would allow them to launch their own franchises … I thought the best I could do was win wars and my soldiers would thank me later, or at the very worst, they would have sacrificed themselves for a noble cause, and that’s a world where making a bad TV show is worse than hurting a human being, which doesn’t make much sense to me anymore.”

Hopefully we will see the Community movie at some point in 2024, but we’ll have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case. A lot can still change!

What do you think we are actually going to see within the Community movie?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to get some additional updates down the road.

(Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







