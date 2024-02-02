Press Your Luck season 6: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the season 5 finale tonight on ABC, is there a chance that we’re going to have a chance to see a Press Your Luck season 6? Or, is this it for the game-show revival?

First and foremost, let’s start things off here by noting the ratings, which are down a good amount from some of the season 4 numbers at the network. However, are they really down so much that you should be worried?

The thing about game shows here is fundamentally quite simple: They are cheap. It is not all that difficult to imagine a scenario here where we would end up seeing Elizabeth Banks back with another round of contestants. The biggest expense is paying the host and on-set crew; otherwise, the sets are built and you just have to allocate money for prizes. One other benefit to a show like Press Your Luck? That’s rather simple: It is all tied to the schedule! This is the sort of show that does not need to spend a lot of time worrying about having to launch in a specific spot. You can really put the show on anywhere and even with that, it is still going to be okay and you have no reason to worry.

Because this is an unscripted entity, we do not tend to think that there is any specific timetable that needs to be met in order to bring this show back to the air. ABC may not even announce a renewal in some big or bold fashion; they may just quietly film more episodes! We will have to wait and see what the future holds here but for now, we are cautiously optimistic. This is one of the bigger game-show brands that is out there, and we do think that there are generations of fans eager to see something more.

