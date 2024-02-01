Law & Order season 23 episode 4 spoilers: A change-up?

Want to learn a little bit more all about Law & Order season 23 episode 4? First and foremost, let’s talk about the schedule.

If there is any one thing we can start off here by saying, it is simply this: This episode (titled “Unintended Consequences”) was originally set to air this week. Why the change? There is really not that complicated of a reason for it. Sometimes, networks can change things up simply because they think episodes fit better at different times. This is something that happens with relative regularity, and this is far from the first time that we have seen it within this story.

Without further ado, why not go ahead and set the stage for the story? Below, you can check out the full Law & Order season 23 episode 4 synopsis with a little more insight all about what lies ahead:

Shaw and Riley investigate a real estate agent’s murder; after they speak with prominent clients, an unexpected witness appears; Price and Maroun struggle to convince a jury of motive and face a difficult decision about their only witness.

So what is coming beyond all of this?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say the following: We are not too far from the first hiatus of season 23. The plan is for there to be a repeat that airs on Thursday, February 15, and hopefully the show will be back not too long after that. The series is going to need that extra time in order to ensure that they can stay ahead of the show airing; you can’t rush getting proper stories together!

Our feeling is that the plan here is to release 13 episodes for all of the shows in the franchise. Hopefully that happens, but we do realize that we are in a state of relative flux with just about everything right now, and very little can be guaranteed.

