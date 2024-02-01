Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date: Is 2025 likely?

Is there a chance that we’re going to be seeing a Mayfair Witches season 2 premiere date at some point this year? Or, are we going to be waiting for a little while longer?

The first thing that we should really say at present here is quite simple: You are going to be waiting a good while longer for some official insight. The series is not officially ruled out for 2024; yet, at the same exact time, AMC and AMC+ put out a sizzle reel for their lineup today that does not mention it. By virtue of that, there is always a chance that we could be waiting until 2025 to see it back.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube now for more Interview with the Vampire videos!

If there is one thing that would be incredibly unfortunate about this, it’s the notion that by the time a season 2 would premiere, it will be about two years after the Alexandra Daddario show first kicked off. We do tend to think that a lot of work will be done here over the course of the next several months and with that, we presume that it’s at least possible that it could be back at the end of next year.

Perhaps more so than wanting a specific premiere date, we should go ahead and note the following: The story just needs to deliver. There was a lot of potential through the first season, but we tend to think that in general, a lot of what we got the first time around was meant mostly to set the stage for whatever is going to be coming up from here. This entire world should end up being all the more dangerous.

As for another Anne Rice series, Interview with the Vampire season 2 is coming next year — that’s something you don’t have to worry about.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Mayfair Witches now, including what the future could hold

What do you most want to see moving into Mayfair Witches season 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







