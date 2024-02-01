Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 2/1/24?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight over at ABC? Are we any closer to seeing both this show and Station 19 on the air again?

We don’t think it is some jaw-dropping surprise for us to wait that we want more of the medical drama and its spin-off sooner rather than later. Isn’t that what all of us should want? In theory yes, but this is where we have to bring out the unfortunate reminder that it is not going to happen, at least for the next several weeks. We are still set to wait until March to see both of these shows back, and we do not have any evidence at present that this is going to change.

What is a little more surprising, at least for right now, is the relative lack of details that are out there about both of these shows and what lies ahead. Sure, we know that Ellen Pompeo is going to be coming back for a couple of Grey’s Anatomy episodes and yet, that’s about it. We do tend to think that there could be some other longtime characters coming back and some powerful stories.

Yet, even in spite of this show’s success and longevity, you can easily argue that it is Station 19 that deserves most of the limelight right now, largely because this is the final season and because of that, there is even more inherent pressure to stick the landing. Are we going to see that happen? We do think there’s a pretty good chance given the quality of performers who are on board the show.

If nothing else, we do hope that the spin-off does leave at least a few loose ends open so that a character or two can appear on the flagship. Or, who knows? It could always still be revived…

