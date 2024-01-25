Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 1/25/23?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? What else can we say about the Station 19 spin-off show as well? The break has been a long one. Yet, is the light at the end of the tunnel just about here?

Obviously, the first thing that we can say here is pretty darn simple: There are reasons aplenty to be excited for what’s ahead! Meredith Grey will be at least in a couple of episodes, and of course we know that there will be some timely medical cases. Even though this is going to be a shorter season that we have seen in the past, we do tend to think the writers are going to cram a lot of great content into here.

Now, we just have to share the bad news: There are no more episodes of the series tonight. We would love for it to be back in the near future but, unfortunately, the plan is for both Grey’s Anatomy and the firefighter spin-off to be coming back in March.

Within the span of the next few weeks, we do anticipate that there’s going to be a lot more information on both shows. Take, for example, premiere synopses, promos, and perhaps evidence as to where the stories are going. We do tend to think that for Station 19, the promos are even more important since we are entering the final season of the show. We hope that there’s a chance we are going to be seeing some closure for a lot of story arcs, plus also a tribute to a world we’ve come to know and love.

We’re optimistic that both seasons are going to live up to the hype — but still, a certain amount of patience is going to be required.

