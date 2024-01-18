Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, 1/18/23?

Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? Of course, at this point we’d love nothing more than to see the medical drama back!

After all, this about it like this: We’ve got the entire Law & Order franchise back on NBC tonight, and this is one day after the return of all the Chicago shows. We certainly understand anyone out there who is ready to dive back into this world once more.

Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean that we are going to have a chance to do it tonight. Grey’s Anatomy is going to be in the midst of its long break here, and the same goes for the Station 19 spin-off show. The two series are going to be coming back in March, and the same goes for 9-1-1, which is moving to ABC after years over on Fox.

So what lies ahead at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital? Even though we are going to be getting a shorter season than we’ve had in the past, there is still room for a ton of content in here! You will have a chance to see return of Ellen Pompeo for at least a couple of episodes, and there will be more work done to resolve some of the other cliffhangers from the end of season 19.

When it comes to Station 19, meanwhile, we know that it is going to be the final season — and yes, we’re still unhappy about it. How can we not be? There were so many stories still worth being told here and yet, the rug is getting pulled out from under us far earlier than we would have wanted or expected.

For now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that a new trailer comes out for both shows in the next few weeks — anything to better set the stage.

What do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 when the two shows do return?

