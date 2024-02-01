The Traitors season 2 episode 6 video: Dan’s new funeral?

We don’t think we need to tell you that Dan Gheesling is entering The Traitors season 2 episode 6 in big trouble. He’s been in danger from the moment he came on board the show, let alone as a traitor. Trying to keep that identity a secret is hard, especially when you consider the fact that he’s such an iconic player known for deception in these environments.

So what is his plan moving forward? Well, entering the episode tonight it is clear that he may fall victim to a plan orchestrated by former Bachelor Peter Weber, of all people. If Pilot Pete managed to trick Dan into thinking he was safe and Bergie gets targeted, that is good for him since Bergie is safe. Meanwhile, it exposes further who could be a Traitor among a few different possibilities.

If you head over to Dan’s Twitter account, you can actually see what happens the next morning at breakfast, where it seems as that Bergie is a small number of possible people to be murdered by the Traitors overnight. It already seems like Dan has figured out how he is going to frame what happened: He wants people to think that he’s being set up and with that, the next victim will be someone who voted for him to leave.

All Big Brother fans should be aware at this point of Dan’s funeral, an epic series of events that he pulled in season 14 to save his hide. Moving into this episode, it feels like he is going to need a strategic salvo on equal level to save his hide. We don’t think anyone is going to be off his scent right now unless he totally changes up his game, and that may mean throwing out direct accusations and finding ways to back them up.

Is he facing a hard road here? Sure, but this is Dan. He’s better at these situations than almost anyone.

