Is Law & Order, SVU, Organized Crime new tonight, 2/1/24?

We absolutely would understand if everyone out there feels like we not only deserve more of the show, but we should get more tonight. So far, we’ve only seen two episodes of each one of these shows so far! We absolutely get it if you’re eager to dive into more of these stories, and this is why we are more than happy to report that this is coming. All three shows will be back with episodes in their typical timeslots.

Law & Order season 23 episode 3, “Turn the Page” – 02/01/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : When a young woman is strangled, Yee connects the MO to a potential serial offender, leading Riley to revisit a case that went cold on his watch. Price makes a risky move to bait one of their own on the stand. TV-14

(We should go ahead and note here that this episode was originally supposed to be episode 4, but things have been flipped around.)

SVU season 25 episode 3, “The Punch List” – The SVU helps a man come to terms with being victimized; Benson tries to support a victim’s family when tragedy strikes twice.

Organized Crime season 4 episode 3, “End of Innocence” – 02/01/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : Stabler and Officer Bashir track down a missing father and son who could lead to the answers they need. After an undercover operation goes sideways, Bell relegates Reyes to desk duty. Stabler reunites with his younger brother. TV-14

