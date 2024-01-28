Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 3: A David Krumholtz tease

For those of you who have not heard already, Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 3 is going to feature an appearance from David Krumholtz. So, what can we say about the actual story here?

Well, for starters, the actor is playing a different part than he has on the series in the past. This is something that the former Numb3rs star himself confirmed in a chat with TVLine: “I’m a victim this time, but I won’t give anything else away … It’s a great episode.” He also goes on to say that this is a different sort of episode than we are accustomed to seeing.

Much of what Krumholtz says here does chart with some of the teases that we’ve heard for this episode so far, as it will feature both a male victim and a woman making a shocking confession. One of the important things about this franchise is that they do continue to tell a wide array of different stories, so we can’t be altogether surprised that this is what they are doing here, either. The important thing will be seeing how Benson and the rest of the team work to fight for justice — just remember along the way here that nothing may necessarily move in a straight line. Things are often complicated.

Our assumption, at least for the time being, is that NBC and the producers determined in advance that this was a particular story that they needed a big-name star in order to tell. Hence, the decision to bring on Krumholtz. We are curious to see how he tackles some painful material, even if it is just a standalone installment that is not referenced again down the line.

Related – Go ahead and get some other updates right now when it comes to Law & Order: SVU right now and what to expect

What do you most want to see moving into Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 3 on NBC?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some additional updates now.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







