Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 3: ‘The Punch List’

As we prepare to see Law & Order: SVU season 25 episode 3, do you want some more news all about what lies ahead? “The Punch List” is coming to NBC next week, and we don’t think that it’s going to be that much of a surprise that this one will be emotional.

At the core of this story will be a male victim, which does serve as yet another reminder that this show looks at a wide array of victims and the trauma they suffer. Can Benson and the team work to find justice? That is the hope, but we also know that this is a show where endings are not always positive ones. As a matter of fact, within this particular story a specific family is going to be dealing with multiple tragedies.

Below, you can see the full Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 3 synopsis with other insight all about what lies ahead here:

The SVU helps a man come to terms with being victimized; Benson tries to support a victim’s family when tragedy strikes twice.

We recognize that this season of the Mariska Hargitay series is going to be shorter, but even within that, our expectation is that you will end up with an opportunity to see a lot of major twists and turns. This is a show that knows what it is and by virtue of that, it will continue to work within the lens of what we’ve seen over the years. We do think that there is some personal stuff for Olivia coming at some point, but we don’t necessarily think that this is something that the production is going to rush. The same goes for NBC promoting it — they may or may not do a lot of that in advance. They still have a lot of options there.

