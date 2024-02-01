Death and Other Details season 1 episode 5: What’s in Malta?

Next week is going to bring us the arrival of Death and Other Details season 1 episode 5 over at Hulu, and there is so much to prepare for! After all, the name of Viktor Sams has now been brought up into the world again and obviously, it feels like there is a reason for that. Also, we now know that Leila has some sort of history with this enigmatic character of her own. Was she actually working with Danny in order to uncover the truth? Or, was she another victim of what happened in the past? All of this feels possible.

For the time being, though, there is one simple question that we are really left to wonder about right now: What in the world is in Malta. This is, per the synopsis, where Imogene and Sunil are going to be heading moving into this episode.

Now, we know already that after episode 4, these two characters were heading to land with the ship’s stowaways, who were really three people who Jules was desperate to help. They weren’t necessarily going to land with some grand aspiration of trying to find something there.

With that being said, what can actually be uncovered here? If we had to come up with some sort of specific theory here, we would say that they could be finding out another piece of info on Sams after checking in with Rufus. If Winnie is actually the person who killed Danny, the question becomes who supplied her with the instructions and why. We tend to think that Sams has other tentacles and people working under him; also, there could be more possible problems still on board the boat.

