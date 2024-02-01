Obliterated canceled at Netflix; no season 2 coming

For those who were hoping for a chance to check out more Obliterated down the road at Netflix, let’s just say we have bad news.

According to a new report from Deadline, the folks over at Netflix are not moving forward with another season of the comedy, which comes as somewhat of a surprise. The first season seemed to perform reasonably well, though the streamer does not reveal exact viewership data. Also, they have a long-standing relationship with creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald, who they are working with on Cobra Kai.

Is it possible that executives simply thought season 1 existed perfectly fine on its own, and didn’t need some sort of follow-up immediately? Sure, just as it is possible that the cost to them was not fully worth the viewership. Now, the site does not that the aforementioned creative team may still have things they want to do with these characters down the road, but time will tell.

For now, just know that season 6 for Cobra Kai is currently in production, and it is our hope that we’re going to have a chance to check it out at some point a little later this year. That is going to be the final season here, but we also know that there are some potential spin-offs and off-shoots that could come from it. We also know that a Karate Kid movie is in development and Ralph Macchio is involved, but it does not seem like much of the rest of this team is.

Is it possible that another streaming service could pick the show up?

For the time being, let’s just say that we tend to operate from a “never say never” philosophy when it comes to this sort of thing. We’re not altogether confident that there will be more even still…

What do you think about Obliterated being canceled over at Netflix?

Do you wish that there was something more that we had a chance to see within this team? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back to get some more information that 100% you don’t want to miss.

