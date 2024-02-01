Chicago PD season 11 episode 3: Burgess, Ruzek engaged (again)

We tend to think that a good many Chicago PD fans have been hoping for good news with Ruzek and Burgess for quite some time. Luckily, we finally got it tonight on season 11 episode 3! The characters are once again engaged, but it does feel like this time around, there is actually a chance that they will make it work in a way that they have not in the past.

Afterall, just think about what they’ve gone through and, beyond that, the commitment that they have made to each other. There is a lot of love here, and they also now have a family. They each realize that there is more at stake, and we do think they understand more of what they really mean to each other.

For more reaction on all of this, why not hear from Marina Squerciati herself? Speaking to TV Insider, the actress had the following to say about what her character has gone through, alongside the dynamic that she has with co-star Patrick John Flueger a.k.a. Patty:

“When we first met Ruzek, he was a hothead. He was a playboy. Although it was funny for a couple of years, Patty was upset that the world felt like he was the playboy because he was like, you’re the one who called it off, not me … But I think that they’ve both been through so much, and yet they keep coming back to each other. They’re each other’s person. They can’t help it, and they get along so well. Just like Marina and Patty get along so well.”

Obviously, we would love to see a wedding now at some point this season, even if there is no guarantee we’ll actually get it. This show tends to be pretty dark and gritty in tone and while we can’t expect some sort of huge flip in tone, isn’t it fair to at least have hope for a cheery ceremony?

Related – Check out some other information now on Chicago PD, including what else could be coming up next

What did you think about tonight’s big Chicago PD season 11 episode 4, especially when it comes to Burgess and Ruzek’s engagement?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, come back — there are so many other updates that are on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







