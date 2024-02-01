Chicago Fire season 12 episode 3: Violet, Carver kiss

Tonight on NBC, Chicago Fire season 12 episode 3 brought us a moment that we’ve been anticipating for a good while. After all, it is one that put Violet and Carver front and center!

At the conclusion of this episode, these two characters were finally able to move beyond just the “will they or won’t they?” phase, finally kissing and pushing them in a direction where they could have something akin to an actual future. Of course, we’re not going to be so crazy as to sit here and assume that they are going to be able to just move forward without issue from here on out — they are not even an official couple!

For Violet, we do think that one of the biggest roadblocks has been working in order to get pas the trauma she has suffered in the past. The death of Hawkins understandably stuck with her for quite some time, especially since it all happened right in front of her. We anticipate that still, this is something that she is going to struggle with, mostly because that makes sense for almost anyone within her position.

What we do like about a possible romance for these characters goes beyond just their chemistry. Instead, it also is tied to the fact that they could bring something more out of each other, which we think would be a great thing for all of us as viewers. We do think that with so many cast members leaving the series as of late (and some other departures coming soon), we need to embrace whatever chance we can to learn about some of the people who are still around, albeit relatively new. Carver has been around for a little while, but most of his story has been tied to a few people.

