Who is Vivienne Marie? Chicago Fire airs title card tribute

Who is Vivienne Marie? Tonight on Chicago Fire, there was a title card in her honor — the second time in two weeks we’ve seen this with the show.

As many of you may know already, these title cards are one of the best ways a show can pay tribute to someone who has had a tremendous impact on it over the years, and someone who is tragically no longer with us. Contributions can be on or off-screen; everyone who is associated with the show is a part of the larger One Chicago family. This truly is a unique bond that forms over time, especially when you consider the amount of time a lot of these people spend together. Think here mostly in terms of long hours, cold winters, and productions that last the vast majority of the year.

Now, let’s turn the focus back onto Vivienne Marie herself. Much like last week, there was not much in the way of immediate details available following the Chicago Fire episode. This is a reminder that sources like IMDb are not always reliable for listing everyone who has an impact on a show.

What we have been able to uncover is that Marie was a prominent artist based out of the Windy City, one who worked as a union scenic painter for film, television, opera, theater, and a number of other spaces. This is an unsung-hero job that makes sets perfect for cast, crew, or anyone else in need. This is work that often has to be done in a short period of time, especially with network television shows that are often somewhat of a well-oiled machines that move rather quickly. You can view some of her work over on Instagram.

As of this writing, there is little information that we can share regarding her passing, but we hope that this title card serves as a comfort to a lot of people who knew her. This will live on in subsequent airings of Chicago Fire and there is immense value in that.

Our thoughts go out to Marie’s friends and loved ones during this difficult time.

