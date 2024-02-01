NCIS: Sydney season 2: CBS boss on possible renewal

Is news on an NCIS: Sydney season 2 renewal coming at some point in the near future? We’ve said it for a while, but it feels inevitable. This is a series that was meant originally to be an exclusive over at Paramount+ and yet, it has found a way to have a larger footprint at CBS. It was moved there to help fill the void during the industry strikes last year, and there absolutely are questions as to where it will air provided that it comes back.

For the time being, CBS Entertainment boss Amy Reisenbach is keeping some of her cards close to the vest. However, she did indicate to Deadline that we will be learning something more on the horizon:

I feel really positive and there will be news to come soon.

Ultimately, we tend to think that the powers-that-be are going to keep their options open when it comes to a season 2 landing spot for quite some time. After all, there is no real reason to rush anything along here! The show already proved that it could be a network hit on a streaming budget, and that it could work in either development. We tend to think that they are going to see what the rest of the schedule looks like for the 2024-25 season before figuring things out.

Our personal preference

We tend to think that both the flagship show as well as NCIS: Hawaii will be coming back. With that, we wonder if there’s some appeal in doing a three-hour block of these shows, with Sydney in the fall and then the prequel NCIS: Origins in the winter. We know that this is a show that will be all about some of Jethro Gibbs’ early days, and our hope is that we hear more casting news here soon.

