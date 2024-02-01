Wild Cards season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Story of a surfer

As you prepare to see Wild Cards season 1 episode 4 on The CW next week, you will be getting a story titled “Strangers on a Wave.” So, what lies ahead here?

Well, one of the things that is going to make this show appealing is its take on the tried-and-true whodunnit premise. You have two captivating characters in Ellis and Max and with each passing week, you have to find news ways to make their stories stand out. This upcoming one will feature an undercover case, a surfer, and a few different wrinkles that should expand upon the central relationship.

Below, the full Wild Cards season 1 episode 4 synopsis gives you a much better sense of what lies ahead here:

After a surfer gets shot and washes up on the beach, Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) and Max (Vanessa Morgan) pull a rare switcheroo as Ellis dives undercover and Max puts on her detective hat to unravel a criminal plot worthy of Hitchcock. Also starring Terry Chen, Michael Xavier, Amy Goodmurphy, Fletcher Donovan, and Jonesy (#104). The episode was directed by Lee Rose and written by Noelle Carbone. Original airdate 2/7/2024.

One other bit of good news

For now, the ratings seem to be making a push in the right direction! Last week’s episode generated a 0.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also more than 560,000 live+same-day viewers. Given how few series out there actually improve their numbers following their first week on the air, we tend to think that this is rather notable. If this continues, The CW could have their first real hit of the new regime. We tend to think here that in general, the biggest struggle that lies ahead here is one pertaining to spreading the word. There are a lot of possible viewers out there who simply don’t watch this network and for the time being, have no real idea that this show exists.

What do you most want to see moving into Wild Cards season 1 episode 4 on The CW?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







