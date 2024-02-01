Chicago Med season 9 episode 4 spoilers: Goodwin’s grandson…

Next week on Chicago Med season 9 episode 4 you are going to see Archer’s return, a major issue for Goodwin, and a whole lot more.

Should you be surprised that the medical drama is packing a lot of drama into a short span of time? Probably not. This is one of the things that the series does so well most of the time! Why not lean into that further if you can and give your main characters time to shine?

If you have not heard already, the title for this episode is “These Are Not the Droids You Are Looking For,” which is easily one of the best ones we’ve ever had on this show! Of course, we’re curious about how this is going to tie in to the entirety of the story — how can we not be?

For more, go ahead and check out the full Chicago Med season 9 episode 4 synopsis below:

02/07/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Goodwin is worried after an accident lands two people close to her in the E.D. Archer returns to Med and treats a man worried about a family curse. Maggie and Zola help a patient on a cross-country road trip. TV-14

When it comes to Goodwin’s storyline, we are mostly just excited that she’s getting one — though we are worried about her grandson, judging from the promo. For the time being, we would argue that this is the best season that she’s had in some time in between a love interest and some meaty stuff with Marcel on the board. It feels like the writers have worked in order to find ways to keep her involved. Meanwhile, with some of the other characters, we’re just going to continue to see them in new forms.

With Zola in particular, the big question you have to wonder is this: Will her reputation as a “rebel” get in the way of what she is actually trying to accomplish as a doctor?

