Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 1/31/23?

Is Chicago Med new tonight on NBC? For the third straight week, are we going to get it alongside Chicago Fire and Chicago PD?

We should start off this piece by acknowledging that you are paranoid and/or wondering about a hiatus at any given point, it is really hard to blame you! These are shows that were off the air between seasons for over seven months, and given when filming started following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, we do tend to think that we are going to be getting back in that place before too long. We just are not there as of yet.

So what will be coming up over the next several hours? Think emotional stories for sure, but also ones that revolve somewhat around change. Crockett will have a new role at the hospital, for example, while Herrmann must adapt to life with hearing aids.

For more news, go ahead and check out synopses for all three of these shows below…

Chicago Med season 9 episode 3, “What Happens in the Dark Always Comes to Light” – 01/31/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Frustrated with an insurance company, Zola takes matters into her own hands, jeopardizing Med’s negotiations and Crockett’s first day on the board. Charles helps a woman’s depressed husband. Hannah’s first date takes a surprising turn. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 12 episode 3, “Trapped” – 01/31/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : After witnessing a domestic dispute, Brett and Violet decide to take the investigation into their own hands. Mouch vets Truck 81’s new firefighter. Herrmann relies on something new to aid him on the job. TV-14

Chicago PD season 11 episode 3, “Safe Harbor” – 01/31/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Burgess works an extra shift at the 13th District and gets caught in the middle of a drive-by attack on refugees. The team works together to track down the shooter and uncover the true motive behind the attack. TV-14

What about beyond these episodes?

Let’s just say this: there is more coming the following week! These are thirteen-episode seasons and we are bound to encounter a hiatus at some point, but we know that we are not altogether there as of yet.

