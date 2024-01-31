Criminal Record season 1 episode 5: Kim Cardwell’s mistake

Tonight on Criminal Record season 1 episode 5, we had a chance to see one of the more shocking events of the season with Jake’s arrest. So, what Daniel Hegarty really behind it? Let’s just say that things are a little bit complicated.

After all, let’s just say that Kim Cardwell, one of Daniel’s old cop buddies and corrupt colleagues, decided to take matters into his own hands. He was the one who orchestrated the arrest of Jake with some cops who worked under him, and totally under the guise of possession with intent. The entire thing was a plant, and a way in which to ensure that June would get scared and back off.

Did that work? Well, let’s just put it this way: All this really did was make June all the more enraged and beyond all of that, cause Daniel to freak out when he heard about it. He felt like he actually had Lenker exactly where he wanted her, largely because of the line of questioning she threw at Tony. She could have been accused of harassment and now, there’s no chance that she will be going away.

Ultimately, June will remain as determined as ever here despite of Daniel’s protests and denials. Meanwhile, she also has Errol’s mother Donna more evolved now. She and Sonya played the message from the Hayes Lane caller Donna at the end of the episode, and we will have to wait to precisely see where this story ends up going. For now, there are reasons aplenty to be both curious as well as concerned given the tight-rope nature of this case, and the danger June is currently under.

What did you think about the events of Criminal Record season 1 episode 5 overall?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

