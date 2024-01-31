Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9: Star on Ben, Hannah

As we come out of Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9, doesn’t it feel like we are in a pretty fascinating place for many characters?

Ultimately, just think about where things have been left off now with Ben and Hannah — they have this sort of “cosmic” romantic bond, where they are clearly in love but also challenged across time. Ben also learned at the end of this past episode that Hannah’s husband Josh will be dead in eighteen months and while he wanted to run and tell her, he never got the chance. While all of this was happening, Addison and Tom got engaged! They now have a road to a possible future, and what makes this whole situation unique is largely that none of this is a love triangle, love square, or anything else. Addison thought Ben was gone when she and Tom got together; meanwhile, Hannah never knew if she would see Ben again for sure.

One thing that is rather interesting at this point is that star Caitlin Bassett (who plays Addison) even worked to make sure that there was kindness from her character towards Hannah in tonight’s episode. Here is what she had to say about that Josh reveal to TVLine:

“I remember fighting for [Addison showing concern] on the day because that scene had a slightly different ending in the original script … I remember being like, ‘I don’t like that,’ because at this point, Addison actually cares about Hannah. Addison and Hannah have a relationship. They might not speak directly, but Hannah knows who [Addison is] and that will be explored further.”

Of course, we also want to see how Ziggy continues to play around with Ben and Hannah both. Are we going to keep moving forward in time in a linear fashion? Or, are things going to become even more complicated?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Quantum Leap, including what is going to be coming from here

What do you think about the way Quantum Leap season 2 is handling Ben, Hannah, and Addison?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







