La Brea season 3 episode 4: Does Gavin trust Maya at all?

Following the events of tonight’s La Brea season 3 episode 4, it is pretty clear that Maya has her own plans regarding the future. Also, these plans don’t really mesh with a lot of what Gavin and some others are trying to do.

Also, what has Maya done in regards to Scott? There are a lot of questions there and obviously, not a lot of time for them to be answered. There are only two episodes left! That means that the series is going to need to move rather quickly to tie up as many loose ends as possible.

What we can at least say, at least at the moment, is quite simple: Gavin needs to watch out. Luckily, it seems like he’s already doing that! Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is some of what Eoin Macken has to say about this subject:

“I don’t think [Gavin] ever does really trust Maya, and it’s clear that he shouldn’t … Gavin’s in a situation whereby he was trusting his own memories and his own ideas for so long and then that all got turned on its head in Season 2 by his father and all these other things … He doesn’t have any choice [other than to rely on some people]. So he kind of just has to trust people at this stage because he doesn’t have any other options.”

In the end, we are talking here about a situation where it is about trusting the right people, and that can be difficult. Yet, we can at least say that across two different eras now that Gavin wants nothing more than to make sure that Eve is found and okay. (For us, we just want to actually see Natalie Zea, as opposed to the possible stand-in we’ve been getting so far this season.)

