La Brea season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on NBC, you’re going to have a chance to see La Brea season 3 episode 5 … and this one is going to be big. How can it not? This is the final episode before the finale, and whatever happens here is going to carry over to the big send-off here.

So what can you expect moving forward here? Well, for starters, a two-part story in particular! The title for this installment is, after all, “The Road Home: Part 1.” Isn’t that a pretty good clue for what is going to be coming up here?

Anyhow, let’s shift things over here and talk more about the story. Below, you can see the full La Brea season 3 episode 5 synopsis with other insight as to what’s ahead:

A traitor turning on the survivors leads to a deadly confrontation as they’re shocked to learn where Eve has been taken.

Does that mean that we’ll actually see Eve within this episode? Wouldn’t that be nice? Well, the unfortunate truth here is that in the end, that is not guaranteed. We at least know that Natalie Zea is going to be back in some capacity, and we’re sure that it will prove to be pretty darn emotional.

We recognize as much as anyone that six episodes is a terribly short amount of time to have a proper ending for any show; we know that the writers had to be pretty economical here! Yet, we do still think there was enough time for us to have something that makes sense. There is a chance that the ending is rushed and yet, a rushed ending is still very much better than no real ending at all. That feels like a pretty hard thing to argue at this point.

Just get ready for a handful of dramatic twists and turns — and for the possibility that just about anyone could die at any moment.

