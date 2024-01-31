The Woman in the Wall episode 3 promo: Is Lorna lying?

The arrival of The Woman in the Wall episode 3 on Showtime is a mere matter of days away — so what story will stand out the most?

Well, just as you would imagine, this is a rather complicated question to answer — but we will at least go ahead and say that there are some significant struggles ahead for Lorna as she both proves her innocence, while also trying to figure out the truth about her child. Because of her own past traumas and preconceived notions, she’s having to battle against a repressive history and people who don’t believe in her. Yet, she also knows that there is this significant missing piece out there, and she is willing to do whatever she can in order to fight for it.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the latest promo for the Ruth Wilson drama, which could somehow get even darker as Lorna is accused of being a liar. This is the sort of show that is probably not going to lay out the full picture for you until the finale, but it is also important to remember here that the show is also interested in just delivering an arc that makes sense for these characters. If both things can be done in tandem, then the final result can be viewed as more of a success.

Just in case you have not watched the show already… What are you waiting for? If you head over to the link here, you can actually see the entirety of the premiere episode right now courtesy of Showtime. We like to think that this yet another good way to get excited for what else is going to be coming up.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Woman in the Wall and what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into The Woman in the Wall episode 3 on Showtime?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







