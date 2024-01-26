The Woman in the Wall episode 3 spoilers: Shocking reveals!

Are you ready to see the drama unravel on The Woman in the Wall episode 3 when it arrives on Showtime? There is a lot to prepare for, as Lorna’s search is about to tear off in a number of different directions.

One of the things that is clear through the first two episodes is that Ruth Wilson’s character has been forced to deal with an enormous amount of trauma and pain. Some of it is tied to what happened when it comes to her upbringing, and that’s without her sleepwalking … or without what actually happened with said “woman in the wall.” We just hope that you are prepared for whatever is going to be coming up next.

Below, you can check out the full The Woman in the Wall episode 3 synopsis with more insight on what lies ahead:

A survivor’s funeral puts Lorna on edge. Hope then comes through unexpected information about Clemence’s daughter, and this might hold the answer to Lorna’s child’s own fate. But when Lorna finds a new ally it brings her to a devastating truth.

How intense is this truth going to be?

Well, there is a good chance that it will rock Lorna to her core and to think, nothing about this investigation has been easy so far. The reason why this drama is so successful is largely because it exists on so many different levels. There is that part of the story where it operates as a crime investigation, but then there’s another element where it serves as a psychological thriller. Because this is a six-episode story, you can fully expect a beginning, middle, and end so at the very least, that is not something that you have to worry about. Instead, just concern yourselves further with what is happening in regards to the story itself.

