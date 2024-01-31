Extended Family season 1 episode 7 spoilers, plus ratings update

As you prepare to check out Extended Family season 1 episode 7 over on NBC next week, do you want to take a larger look ahead? Well, let’s just say that there is quite a bit to look forward to here!

For starters, we should know that once again, this is the sort of comedy that is really based all around throwing the main characters into some different scenarios. For this one in particular, the focus here is going to be about Trey trying to be the man of the house as he takes on one of his biggest challenges yet: A sleepover! Who knows how to exactly handle that when so much of his focus is not on the business world? We probably don’t have to tell you this, but there is going to be quite a bit to look forward to here from start to finish.

Below, you can check out the full Extended Family season 1 episode 7 synopsis with more information about what lies ahead:

02/06/2024 (08:30PM – 09:00PM) (Tuesday) : Trey is in charge of The Nest for an evening. But when Grace asks to have a friend over, Jim abandons his plans to help navigate the unpredictability of sleepovers. TV-PG

So how is the show faring in the ratings right now?

It did get off to a solid start but ever since then, we have seen the comedy start to slowly shed viewers week after week. One of the big challenges here, of course, is trying to find a way to generate buzz as a family comedy in an era where there are less and less of these. Because there are so many viewing options now, there is less of a need for television that everyone can sit down and enjoy together. That can make it harder for a series like this, but easily, it can still be overcome by solid word-of-mouth. We’ll just have to see how things go with the series as it moves forward…

