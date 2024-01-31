La Brea season 3 episode 4: Who is Helena?

We knew entering La Brea season 3 episode 4 that we were going to be seeing a mysterious woman named Helena. So, who exactly is she?

Well, as it turns out, the character’s presence officially confirms a theory that we know that a lot of people out there have had for quite some time, one that mentioned that Gavin’s sister was going to be a part of the story in some way. She presented herself in this episode as Gavin’s half-sister, one who was intent on getting the chip back to the 1960’s in order to really fix everything that is going on with the auroras and the world as it has been established.

With all of that being said, we can’t exactly say that Helena really operated as a hero or with that much of a deft touch — even if she was family, Gavin still did not trust her fully enough to go through with her particular plan. Instead, he allowed Ty to take the chip back 10,000 BC, where it can be used presumably in an effort to track down and save Eve. That has been the big mystery for much of the season and clearly, that is something that the show is really trying to pay off.

Is this the last time that we’re going to see Helena on the show? That does remain to be seen but in general, we do think that there is something more that she does potentially bring to the table here. She is a pretty interesting character and just on the basis of that alone, we know that we’d like to see her again. The only unfortunate truth here is that this is a six-episode final season and just by virtue of that alone, we’re not exactly in a period of time here where we are getting a big opportunity to see a lot of people for any significant stretch. Just consider that, at least to some extent, an unfortunate reality to where we are.

