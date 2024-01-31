Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9: Are Addison, Tom engaged?

Tonight, Quantum Leap season 2 episode 9 delivered a whole flurry of updates on characters, including some we did not expect.

So, where should we start things off at the moment here? How about with an engagement? It’s been clear for a little while that Tom wanted to take the next step with Addison and now, he has. With that, though, things are in another particularly strange spot. She is now engaged, and while Ben has moved forward and fallen for Hannah, another complication entered the picture this week.

Personally, we weren’t sure that we were going to be seeing Eliza Taylor’s character in this episode, but we did! Not only that, but she’s married and has a seven-year old son! A lot has transpired since she saw Ben in Cairo, and we do feel for the guy at this point. It was yesterday when he saw her and they talked about this “cosmic” connection. Yet, she realized that she also had to move forward with her life. She seems to believe that she can love multiple people at once and yet clearly, he struggles with that sort of notion. He barely had time with her at all in this episode in between what was happening here.

There’s also, unfortunately, a tragic twist here: It looks as though Hannah’s husband will die within the next eighteen months and before he could tell her about it, he was sent away. Alas, we can’t say where he is heading next, and it may not be in a place where her life is similar at all. This is what makes this season so different — basically, it is an opportunity to see a singular character through a lot of eras.

Yet, what is the endgame here? It is clear that Hannah is capable of a lot scientifically, and we do wonder if in some way, she ends up being involved in Quantum Leap’s creation.

