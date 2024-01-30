Good Trouble season 5 episode 16 spoilers: Callie is back!

For everyone who wanted to see a little bit of nostalgia entering Good Trouble season 5 episode 16, let’s go ahead and say this: Callie is back!

Given that we are in the final stretch of episodes right now for the Maia Mitchell series, it makes all the sense in the world to have this character back for one more hurrah. She is obviously going to do whatever she can to help Callie in just about any given scenario, so why would now be any different? She’s going to have a really important role to play here and beyond just that, there are tricky storylines ahead for almost everyone! Consider that indicative of where we are right now in the characters, where people do have to perhaps think more about the long-term even more than they ever have before.

Below, you can check out the full Good Trouble season 5 episode 16 synopsis with some other updates as to what lies ahead:

Callie returns with an idea to protect Mariana. Isabella has a complicated request for Gael. Alice and Sumi wingmen for Morty on a night out. Malika grows concerned about Isaac.

Are we building towards some sort of optimistic conclusion?

We tend to think it’s best to frame things in the following way: We would be surprised if there wasn’t some sort of relatively happy conclusion towards the end of this tale. We do tend to think that the folks at Freeform want us to leave the show relatively satisfied and even inspired by some of what we’ve seen! That’s especially the case here with a character like Mariana, someone we’ve all had so much affection towards dating all the way back to The Fosters, before Freeform even existed in its current form. People have literally grown up with some of these characters over the course of time!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.








