Night Court season 2 episode 7: Kunal Nayyar guest stars!

Night Court season 2 episode 7 is going to be airing on NBC next week — are you ready for a Big Bang Theory reunion?

There is a chance that you may have heard the news already that Kunal Nayyar, who played Raj on the CBS sitcom, is going to be appearing on an upcoming episode. As for his role, let’s just say that he could actually be a love interest of sorts for Melissa Rauch’s character of Abby. Clearly, the idea here was to not give Nayyar the same sort of role he had on his previous comedy gig. This is going to be different and yet, it could also be really fun! We also hope that there are other former co-stars of Rauch who appear, though we know that a lot of them have other things going on. (In general, Johnny Galecki doesn’t seem to be doing that much acting right now.)

To get a few more details about the future now, be sure to check out the full Night Court season 2 episode 7 synopsis below:

02/06/2024 (08:00PM – 08:30PM) (Tuesday) : It’s Fashion Week in New York as Abby gets caught in a whirlwind romance with a famous fashion designer. A high-profile defendant offers to make Dan’s dreams come true, but it comes at a cost to Olivia. TV-PG

Will this be the sort of appearance that helps the show’s ratings?

For the time being, we sure hope so! The numbers for the second season are so far down a good bit versus the first go-around, but that may also be because the first season was pretty front-loaded from a ratings point of view. We tend to think that the numbers are at least okay for a comedy, but any little boost you can come up with is a good thing — especially when you are talking about reuniting two actors from one of the most popular TV shows of all time. Shouldn’t everyone want that at the end of the day?

What do you most want to see moving into Night Court season 2 episode 7 over on NBC?

