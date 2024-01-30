Chicago Fire season 12 spoilers: Will someone replace Brett?

While we recognize that Sylvie Brett is not leaving Chicago Fire season 12 in the immediate future, it is happening at some point. We know that Matt Casey will be coming back along the way, and our feeling at present is that the grand send-off may happen with some sort of wedding. After all, we’ve already seen some of the planning process!

For the sake of this article, though, we do also need to shine a light on another important subject — what is going to be coming up after she leaves. Violet is going to need to work with someone else aboard the ambulance, right?

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Andrea Newman had the following to say regarding a possible replacement for Kara Killmer’s character somewhere down the line:

“Ultimately, there will be somebody new coming in and they’ll be working under Violet (Hanako Greensmith) … That’s part of the great Violet journey this year, as she continues to grow as a character and gets to step into a leadership position on ambo, too.”

At the moment, it does seem like we’re still a little bit too early in the process to know who this person will be, but it’s definitely something to look out for in the weeks and months ahead. Will this change take some getting used to? Absolutely, especially since we not only love Brett, but we’ve come to really appreciate the relationship that she has Violet. Yet, we also want the character to be happy and if her going off with Casey is a great way to do that, it’s easy to approve.

(Technically, we should note that there is no guarantee that this is how Brett is going to be leaving, but we don’t know why there is any reason to even consider something totally different.)

