Chicago Fire season 12 episode 2: Herrmann’s hearing loss

One of the things that we were confident about entering Chicago Fire season 12 was simply this: We’d get a big Herrmann story. Why? We almost always get one! David Eigenberg is one of the show’s finest actors, and we do tend to think that in general, we’re going to have a chance in order to see some pretty emotional stuff any time he gets a spotlight.

So what form did it take this time around? Well, let’s put it in rather simple terms: The recent blast that happened is significantly impacting his hearing. He is struggling mightily in the field and yet, he still seems to think that it is going to get better on its own. This is one of Herrmann’s defining traits: He is one of the most stubborn people to ever exist. The last thing that he is ever going to do is admit that he’s vulnerable or needs some sort of special treatment.

Another thing that he is clearly worried about? At this point, it has a lot to do with the idea that he may risk never being cleared again for field work. Like Mouch (or McHolland, if you go by his desired name for a lot of this episode), he does want to go out on his own terms whenever he leaves Firehouse 51. This isn’t it for him. It took a lot of work for Ritter to get him to go get his hearing checked.

The bad news that Herrmann received at the end of the episode is that he failed the auditory test. However, the good news is that he can get hearing aids that would allow him to continue to be on the job … for now. There is a concern that eventually, we are going to see the character in a situation where he is not able to work at all, but we’re doing our best to be hopeful here.

