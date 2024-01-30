Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2: Renewed, canceled?

Following the big finale today on Disney+, is there a chance that we are going to get a full Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2? Or, have we reached the end right now?

Well, let’s go ahead and make one thing clear: It is almost impossible for us to fathom that the streaming service is going to move away from this show now! It has done a great job of both appealing to source material and also new fans, and that is not a particularly easy thing to do. Having Rick Riordan so involved proved to be a smart move, and we do think that this season will set the stage perfectly for some upcoming books.

Of course, the hardest part of a Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 will simply be waiting for it. After all, this is not a particularly easy show to make due to all the special effects, but we do think that they are going to try to move things along pretty fast once a renewal is announced. Since we are dealing with a young cast, do you really have another choice here?

As for a possible premiere date, our hope is that we will have a chance to see more of the show at some point in 2025. It doesn’t have to be early on in the year; heck, this show feels perfect for the summer or the holiday season.

During the hiatus…

Our advice is rather simple — try to find more people who could be interested and convince them to watch! We recognize that Star Wars and Marvel are the bread and butter of Disney these days, but we do still think there is room for a little bit more. Why not explore that further? There’s a lot to be excited about still…

