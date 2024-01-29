Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 finale: Lance Reddick as Zeus

As we prepare for the season 1 finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians on Disney+ tomorrow night, we have to discuss Zeus. Or, to be perhaps a little more specific, the legendary actor playing Zeus. Lance Reddick is going to be making his first appearance on the show as the character, and tragically, it will also be his last. We are still reeling over the tragic loss of this character, and we do tend to think that this is something that is going to sit with us for quite some time. It is definitely a hard thing for us to look back on and think about, but we are excited to have one last chance to honor his work.

For all of those wondering, it does appear as though the powers-that-be are looking to find ways to honor him, as well. Speaking on the subject further to TV Insider, here is some of what author Rick Riordan had to say:

“Oh, Lance Reddick. It’s bittersweet. It stings. It’s hard to accept that he’s gone. It was such a blow … I am grateful that at least I got to meet him and talk to him when he was on set and tell him what a fan I am of his work and how much it meant to me in all of his different things that he’s done over the years, from The Wire all down to Bosch, down to Percy Jackson.”

Riddick playing Zeus is such an inspired choice, given that he brings so much power and gravitas to just about everything. We tend to think that it’s a sure thing that he will be doing this again here, as well, as we know how capable he is of delivering everything from power to plenty of emotion.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the Percy Jackson and the Olympians finale

What do you most want to see moving into the Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 finale on Disney+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







