Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 8: The finale!

Next week on Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 8, everything is coming to a head. Doesn’t it have to? We are talking here about the finale, the sort of installment that has the potential to be big, epic, and of course game-changing. We don’t know what else you could want from it!

Of course, one thing that we would want is some sort of news on a season 2, which feels like it is likely. Still, wouldn’t it be nice to get some more information on the show’s future, sooner rather than later?

For now, what we know is this: After the big reveal regarding Kronos at the end of this past episode, all things are off and things are going to get crazy. For more, go ahead and check out the full Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

Mount Olympus beckons… and Percy must face his greatest battle yet.

How crazy are some of the battles going to be?

In a word, very! This is the show allowing itself to use all of the rest of his budget and create something that involves many of the biggest characters — with Percy at the center of it. We know that so much of this show is all about him trying to fulfill this destiny, and we do think that he will take some steps forward towards doing this here. Yet, at the same time there is still so much he has to learn, and there is so much room within this story that will prove to be an absolute blast to explore. We certainly love the idea of that!

We wish that the finale was going to be some 90-minute movie that gave time to all of the different characters, but that feels more like a dream and reality. In the end, we have to prepare for things to move quickly.

