Is NCIS: Sydney new tonight on CBS? Season 2 hopes

Is NCIS: Sydney new tonight on CBS? Of course, we’d love nothing more than to get the crime drama back on the air. We can’t just be getting eight episodes within the first season … right?

Well, this is where we do have to unfortunately hand over the bad news — the crime drama is heading off the air for a good stretch of time. Why is that? Well, last week was the finale, and we are talking here about a show that really was just eight episodes long. Remember that at the time in which the show was first ordered, the idea was for it to be a Paramount+ exclusive on America. These are not shows that are meant to have extremely long runs on the air.

With this in mind, we’re now in a place where we have to wait and see whether or not the show is coming back for another batch of episodes. We do tend to think there’s a good chance of it happening, and for a wide array of different reasons. Take, for starters, the oh-so-simple fact that the ratings for the first batch of episodes were strong! Also, we ended off on such a huge cliffhanger that we have to see what lies ahead on the other side.

For us personally, the big question here is not whether or not the show is coming back for a second season. Instead, it is really all about what venue it ends up landing at. There’s a chance CBS keeps it around for another batch of episodes during the 2024-25 season. However, there’s also a chance that it shifts over to streaming full-time.

Either way, we are absolutely eager to get more news on what the future holds and beyond just that, if there is a chance at any crossovers down the line.

